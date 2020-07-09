To the editor: If the British didn’t raise their “tea tax,” there would be “European British” or actually today’s “European Americans,” and for many Native American tribes, this is in their backyard and how would anyone like “racism and hatred” happening in their living room? Or why ask for “race” on state of federal applications, etc.?
To be Americans is also a deal made with the Native American tribes, a deal made through treaties and constitutional laws and is a constitutional agreement and that the U.S. government is obligated and must abide its trust and responsibility with the tribes. And this historic law of the land in exchange for the Native American lands and waters is what is still on the table.
And nothing is free, and please don’t say health service or any other federal funding for the Native American tribes are free. These compensations are paid by the greatest deaths, murdered, sufferings and anguishes imposed on the Native Americans on this continent, and we see racism born along with it and it is still trying to destroy our culture, customs, pride, lives and our country
Keep demonstrations peaceful. In the words of John Lennon, “When it gets down to having to use violence, then you are playing the system’s game. The establishment will irritate you — pull your beard, flick your face — to make you fight! Because once they’ve got you violent, then they know how to handle you. The only thing they don’t know how to handle is non-violence and humor.”
Today we all must end racism and hatred in writing and change our laws in this country and start honoring all Americans and Native Americans alike with respect, within their First Amendment rights, constitutional protections and the historic protection of culture and custom, sovereignty, equality and property. And that, my fellow Americans, is how freedom in this country will survive in the future.
Pete Peter
Fairbanks