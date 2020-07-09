Letter to the editor

End racism and hatred

To the editor: If the British didn’t raise their “tea tax,” there would be “European British” or actually today’s “European Americans,” and for many Native American tribes, this is in their backyard and how would anyone like “racism and hatred” happening in their living room? Or why ask for “race” on state of federal applications, etc.?

To be Americans is also a deal made with the Native American tribes, a deal made through treaties and constitutional laws and is a constitutional agreement and that the U.S. government is obligated and must abide its trust and responsibility with the tribes. And this historic law of the land in exchange for the Native American lands and waters is what is still on the table.

And nothing is free, and please don’t say health service or any other federal funding for the Native American tribes are free. These compensations are paid by the greatest deaths, murdered, sufferings and anguishes imposed on the Native Americans on this continent, and we see racism born along with it and it is still trying to destroy our culture, customs, pride, lives and our country

Keep demonstrations peaceful. In the words of John Lennon, “When it gets down to having to use violence, then you are playing the system’s game. The establishment will irritate you — pull your beard, flick your face — to make you fight! Because once they’ve got you violent, then they know how to handle you. The only thing they don’t know how to handle is non-violence and humor.”

Today we all must end racism and hatred in writing and change our laws in this country and start honoring all Americans and Native Americans alike with respect, within their First Amendment rights, constitutional protections and the historic protection of culture and custom, sovereignty, equality and property. And that, my fellow Americans, is how freedom in this country will survive in the future.

Pete Peter

Fairbanks

 

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.