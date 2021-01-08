To the editor: No one should be surprised that our outgoing president encouraged the armed insurrection experienced on the 6th of January since he has been on this path for four years. It’s incredible that the Republican leaders in the Senate recently said they had to win the two Senate seats in the Georgia runoff election so they could “keep a check” on the incoming president. Fortunately they didn’t win those seats, which will help Biden to undo the extensive damage to our government and the nation in general done by Trump. Republican senators have repeatedly failed to restrain the president. Had they worked to moderate his actions even a little, the outcome of the recent election might have been different. So perhaps in a perverse way, we should thank the Republican senators for not doing their job of holding the president accountable.
All Republican senators bear responsibility for the attempted armed insurrection that occurred because they have continued to allow the president to do anything he wished, whether legal or not. This includes our own two esteemed senators. It’s unfortunate that we just reelected Senator Sullivan since he’s been a strong supporter of our president in every questionable action he’s taken.
It’s incredible that there was only minimal security at the Capitol on Wednesday when almost all of our elected federal officials were in one building. What a perfect setup for a terrorist attack! While working in a U.S. Army research lab, I found it was common practice to make sure that when two or more scientists working on a project traveled to a conference (before the days of Zoom), they traveled separately for security reasons. I would argue that having the entire House and Senate in the same location at one time created a far more serious security situation, one that should have demanded extreme security. There should be a detailed review and serious repercussions for this absurd lack of security.