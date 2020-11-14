You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

Embracing democracy

To the editor: As Americans, we disagree on many issues, yet most would agree that they do not want to see an autocratic government replace our democracy. Since Donald Trump would love to tailor our government in the image of Putin’s Russia, I am grateful that by losing this election he will not get four more years to try to mold the USA toward that end. As we can see from his past and present behavior, his method of operation is to lie, bully and intimidate to achieve his agenda, even to the point of refusing to accept his defeat.

Perhaps it is to be expected that some in Trump’s administration would support his lies as their fate is tied with his. But what about the senators and representatives, ours included? What about those who would rather regurgitate lies rather than listen to the truth? Do we really want a leader who leads by keeping his knee upon everyone who disagrees with him? I implore us all to let Trump know that we do not support his fiction of a stolen election. Let us show our support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our president-elect and vice president-elect. When we disagree, let’s do so without lies or intimidation. It is time for every American to turn off the noise of Trump and thank God that America is still a democratic society.

 

