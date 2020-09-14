Election propaganda

To the editor: Election season is upon us. I am so offended by recent ads and politicians that rant about outside groups opposed to their issues while at the same time accepting money from outside groups.
Additionally, these same ads blame the environmentalists for opposing development. Let’s remember it was Lisa Murkowski, Dan Sullivan and Don Young who are proposing opening up the only area on our vast North Slope presently protected.
Implying that environmentalists are against unions is so far from the truth. Let’s remember it is Democrats that favor labor unions, support taxes and work to protect our PFD and state services.
Don’t fall for the propaganda. Vote yes on Ballot Measures 1 and 2. While you are at it, vote straight Democrat or independent if you want to keep getting a PFD. The Republican primary just elected a lot of folks who think receiving a supersized PFD is sustainable.