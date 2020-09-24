Elect Alyse Galvin

To the editor: Don Young’s current attack ads on television speak little truth. He touts his past accomplishments but has done very little lately. His interests now seem to be supporting Big Oil interests and the military industrialists in the Lower 48 and not the needs of Alaskans.
He has taken positions favoring national corporations in disregard of promoting the basics of a safe national environment. He believes that climate change is “the biggest scam since Teapot Dome.” That is an interesting reference to the illegal leasing of government lands to oil companies, which happened clear back in the 1920s. We need to have a Congress person who will defend our fair share of our oil wealth, our health, our economy and the future well-being of Alaskans.
Congress now has an approval rating of 21%, and Don Young claims to be a proud member of that Congress. We need to do better.
Alyse Galvin will be an outstanding representative of Alaska in Congress. She is a clear thinker, energetic and truly concerned for our state.
Alyse will stand up for the people of Alaska. Your vote for Alyse Galvin will be a vote for a representative who will represent your interests in Washington, D.C.