Eielson eyesore

To the editor: Here it is, another year, and nobody picked up trash along the Eielson Air Force Base road frontage. This makes at least five-plus years in a row. Now the weeds are growing up and covering up the trash. Then the state comes through later in the summer and shreds it all up. “Good cheap and lazy way to get rid of your trash, but intelligent.”
There are different squadron names on the milepost signs, but I never see anyone out there. I will not mention those squadron names in this letter. I certainly would not want to embarrass them. And don’t give excuses about Red Flag exercises or the coronavirus going on. I bet there are high school kids who would pick up the trash for $10 an hour. There has to be funding somewhere in that organization.
I hope the base commander is reading this.