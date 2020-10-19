You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

Eads put community first

To the editor: Today we again witnessed an Alaskan running for political office do what he thought was best for the Alaskan people: He withdrew from his campaign and supported the person he thought would serve our community the best. Evan Eads has withdrawn from the Alaska Senate District B race in favor of Marna Sanford.

It takes a person with great unselfishness and commitment to his community to forsake his campaign for the good of the community. I had planned to support Marna from the beginning, and I hope I will have the chance to support Mr. Eads sometime in the future. Our community and country desperately need public officials with his integrity and courage who put their constituents’ needs before their own plans.

Thank you, Mr. Eads.

 

 

 

