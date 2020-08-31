To the editor: I’d like to voice my support for Evan Eads for state Senate. He is running in District B, which includes areas such as Ester, Goldstream, Farmers Loop and North Pole. Evan is a lifelong interior Alaskan, family man, and small businessman.
As a nonpartisan candidate with laser perception and a mantle of care, Evan can talk easily with both sides of the aisle, always with profound reason and with sane balance. As he and I agree, it would be far easier, less expensive and safer to stay at home, to duck and cover. However, there is only one Great Land, and her future is ours and that of our children. Unwilling to futilely give in to “business as usual,” Evan is stepping up to protect the natural resources and its property owners, the citizens of Alaska.
You can trust Eads. Vote Evan Eads for state Senate District B!