Eads for Sanford

To the editor: The future of our state is at stake. We are facing social and economic winter. The time has come to set aside differences, find common ground and work together to build a better future in the land that we love.
That is why I have decided to support Marna Sanford for state Senate. We don’t see eye to eye on every issue. But I believe she is someone I can work with to fulfill the vision established by our Alaska pioneers: an ownership state where the resources belong to the people for their maximum benefit.
The path forward requires sacrifice. Of that there can be little doubt. For me, that starts with setting aside my own ambition to support someone else who is capable and energized for the tough task ahead. For all of you who have supported Evan Eads for state Senate, I ask you to join me in supporting Marna Sanford. I’m willing to work with her. She’s willing to work for us. Together we can work to fulfill the promise of the Great Land for the benefit of her people.