E-cigarette ads

To the editor: In 1971 cigarette advertisements on television were banned. However, there has been no law to date that regulates e-cigarette commercials. I have seen such messaging — “the healthier alternative to smoking” — recently on the CBS network many days during the lunch hour. And why? Because the CBS national network can.
Station manager Chris Fry of our local CBS affiliate KXD-13 shared with me that the station owners’ policy bans alcohol, cigarette, e-cigarette, marijuana or illicit drug-related substances from being advertised on KXD-13. However, the CBS national network has advertising time, generally between nationally aired shows, and so is airing the e-cigarette commercials then. It appears that the local affiliate has little to no say. Chris welcomes your thoughts at chris@tvtv.com and will share them with her bosses.