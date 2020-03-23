Letter to the Editor

Dunleavy strikes again

To the editor: So, instead of sincerely focusing on the problem at hand, Mike Dunleavy is using the coronavirus crisis to try again to further his personal agenda of paying out bloated dividends. I thought, according to Dunleavy, that the state was in a financial crisis last year, hence his hiring of a budget slasher from Outside to come in and destroy the university, the ferry system, state social services, and more. Now, with even lower oil prices, a fallen stock market, and a pandemic in progress, he still seems to think the state is wealthy enough to pay out more than $3 billion in dividends under the guise of “economic stimulus” while spending only a little more than $1 billion in disaster relief funding and a few other odds and ends.

Not one of us knows how long the coronavirus crisis will last or the ultimate severity of the impact. It could be relatively short or it could be prolonged and very expensive. There are already a lot of people out of work. For most of those who lost or will lose their jobs, that few thousand dollars probably falls far short of keeping them afloat, while those who are on retirement or are still working and don’t need the extra cash will probably just stick it in the bank. Where is the economic stimulus in that? A much more prudent thing to do would be to halt paying dividends and use those funds instead to provide adequate assistance to those individuals and businesses who really need it for as long as it takes to get through this crisis.

We need a governor with some sense. That seems to be in fairly short supply in the Dunleavy administration. To all those who agree with me, please go to recalldunleavy.org/sign/ to find out how you can now sign the recall petition at home.

 

