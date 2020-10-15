Dunleavy on Pebble

To the editor: Our governor tells us that development of the Pebble mine would bring “billions of dollars” to the region’s economy.
Yeah, billions of dollars for the foreign multinational companies behind the mine. They would take billions of dollars worth of nonrenewable resources out of our state, having to pay royalties of only 3% of their net income. Creative accounting can reduce net income to ridiculously low levels. So other than a few jobs (only some of which would go to local residents), most of the value of those resources would leave the state and the most we would get is $30 million from each billion they make. That would not even cover one year’s shortfall of our university system!
Mr. Dunleavy seems to be the last man standing up for Pebble: One must wonder, “What’s in it for him?” Potentially destroying one of our greatest renewable resources, Bristol Bay’s salmon fishery, for the benefit of foreign investors doesn’t seem to be in the best interest of Alaska, so I have to assume he has his finger in the pie on this one.