You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Dunleavy on Pebble

To the editor: Our governor tells us that development of the Pebble mine would bring “billions of dollars” to the region’s economy.

Yeah, billions of dollars for the foreign multinational companies behind the mine. They would take billions of dollars worth of nonrenewable resources out of our state, having to pay royalties of only 3% of their net income. Creative accounting can reduce net income to ridiculously low levels. So other than a few jobs (only some of which would go to local residents), most of the value of those resources would leave the state and the most we would get is $30 million from each billion they make. That would not even cover one year’s shortfall of our university system!

Mr. Dunleavy seems to be the last man standing up for Pebble: One must wonder, “What’s in it for him?” Potentially destroying one of our greatest renewable resources, Bristol Bay’s salmon fishery, for the benefit of foreign investors doesn’t seem to be in the best interest of Alaska, so I have to assume he has his finger in the pie on this one.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.