Dunleavy and COVID

To the editor: On Nov. 14, 745 Alaskans were reported positive for COVID. At this rate, in 10 days 1% of the population of Alaska will test positive. It’s likely that each of those persons will infect three others, or more, and the numbers will keep rising.
Governor Dunleavy seems confused.
He has suggested that “localities” should make their own determination about a mask mandate. Fairbanks borough Mayor Bryce Ward does not have that power. Unorganized areas of the state with no local municipalities have no way to make this happen
On Nov. 11, Dunleavy announced a mandate that Alaska state employees and visitors to state facilities must wear a mask. He “urged” municipalities to do the same. He “suggests” that businesses that can operate remotely should do so. He said non-household members should stay 6 feet apart — but “...if you can’t do that,” he asks that everyone wear a mask. This distorts the CDC guidelines; everyone not in the same household should be 6 feet or more apart — with a mask on.
The governor has the power to issue a mask mandate but so far has not used it. Recently, he suggested that the Legislature should do this.
He says that we’ll only have to do restrained behavior for three weeks. Where did that number come from? Without stronger action, our rising numbers will put us in another lockdown. The governor’s half-hearted actions will rush us there.
Have you seen any pictures of the governor providing leadership by modeling wearing a mask?
How many people have to test positive, get deathly ill and maybe die before the he takes strong action and is honest about what is needed?
Should we wait on Alaska’s hospitals to be overwhelmed?. An emergency field hospital at the Carlson Center won’t do any good without staffing. Will medical staff come to Alaska from other states with overwhelming high COVID levels? Highly unlikely.
The governor seems incapable of providing any real leadership on COVID. If he can’t provide the leadership, then it’s time for him to throw in the towel and resign.
Jim Cheydleur
Fairbanks