Dump Young and Sullivan

To the editor: I must admit, my insular cortex is getting a real workout these days. As you may or may not know, it’s the brain region in mammals that processes disgust and revulsion. In humans the insular cortex goes beyond its original duties of guiding us away from rotten food and smells. It now activates when cretins like Trump appear on our TV screens.
Republicans Dunleavy, “Beer virus Don,” Sullivan and Murkowski continue to support this ignorant, incompetent, bloated monstrosity while thousands of Americans needlessly die. “It is what it is,” according to Trump.
Recently more than 1,000 health care professionals signed a letter stating, “We could have prevented 99% of Americans COVID-19 deaths. But we didn’t.” This was reported on PBS. William Brangham interviewed Dr. Megan Ranney, a signatory of the letter. She is a researcher and director of Brown University’s Center for Digital Health. The U.S. never instituted a coherent, timely evidence-based response to coronavirus. It’s apparent at this stage that the Trump administration is incapable of finding one. The entire spineless Republican Party has allowed Trump to degrade and defile anything that touches his limited attention span, including our national coronavirus response.
Young, Sullivan and Murkowski bear a direct responsibility for enabling Trump and his incompetent administration. This is not leadership. Most of these deaths are a result of their failure to perform their jobs. Let’s send them back to the private sector where they can do less damage. Lisa will have to wait, but Young and Sullivan have more than worthy opponents in Alyse Galvin and Al Gross.
The nation has received a clear answer to Trump’s pre-election question, “What do you have to lose?” The answer is 160,000 dead people with many more to come.