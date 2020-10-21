Dump Trump and the GOP

To the editor: I’m baffled and frustrated. For three and a half years we’ve watched our country descend into chaos and dysfunction during the Trump presidency, tolerated and abetted by Alaska’s three Republican members of Congress who steadfastly put their own political interests above loyalty to our Constitution, the long-term well-being of our nation and our international stature as the world’s most influential democracy — not to mention above simple norms of common decency that have long been bedrock American values. It’s time to dump Trump, Sullivan and Young!
The harm this administration and Republican Senate have done is profound, but what most disturbs me is the complicity of everyday Americans. Conservatives? Christians? Really?! Certainly not as I grew up understanding these beliefs! Trump kisses up to dictators and despots while alienating democratic allies; bribes and extorts world leaders for personal gain; dismisses science and facts and expert opinion on all matters; habitually lies, cheats, and defrauds; demands personal loyalty above professionalism and adherence to the rule of law while handing out government positions to family and supporters like party favors; and, more generally, sows division, hatred, fear, and intolerance unlike any president before. I don’t think Jesus or Abraham Lincoln — or anyone else I admire — would be wearing a MAGA hat if alive today. Dan Sullivan and Don Young seem to think this behavior is just politics as usual. Do you?
Too many of us held our noses as this offensive and erratic president racked up political wins, caught in a bizarre and deepening game of denial and selective attention. Now is a good time to begin redeeming ourselves: Here’s to hoping that there are enough intelligent, informed, patriotic individuals who will say, “Enough is enough!” At some point, the rules of the game and the spirit in which it is played become more important than winning. If we hope to begin healing new wounds and addressing old ones, let’s elect candidates who are bridge-builders, who have good ideas about how to turn and face our challenging future, and who have demonstrated a commitment to public service. Let’s send Al Gross and Alyse Galvin to Washington, D.C.