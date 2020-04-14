Dump the know-it-alls

To the editor: In another of my many past life experiences I spent some time in the political world of Juneau. My takeaway from this time was that Juneau’s world was a town of inflated egos. Some of those I dealt with were thoughtful caring people trying to make informed decisions on future policies that would affect the best results for Alaska’s people, but far too many were so enamored with their own importance that they thought that they knew all the answers.
Our present Governor Dunleavy and so many of his in-step “conservative” Libertarian-leaning Legislators and friends like Dick Randolph have such inflated egos that they think that they know what is best for all of us. They think they have all the answers and “know” that if they just cram their anti-government policies forward that we will all be better off. Wouldn’t it have been nice if they had been honest with us during the last election and told us really what they were planning? The problem is, of course, that they don’t give a damn how the rest of us feel or the future for the average Alaskan. Some of us remember when Dick Randolph wanted the PFD to be completely paid out. With oil income now drastically diminished, where would Alaska be now had it happened?
And, on the subject of egos, the grand champion of them all is President Donald Trump. We all watched him point to his head recently on TV and declare that he knew all he needed to know about the pandemic and that he alone would make the decision on when to open the economy. There will be no consensus vote by all the sharpest and most educated advisers. He alone will play God since he knows that he is smarter than anyone else.
We have the opportunity to stop this madness this year by recalling Dunleavy and voting out many of his fellow backward-thinking legislators who are past their time. But let’s not stop there. Trump needs to go, and so does Don “beer virus” Young.