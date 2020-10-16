You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Drop the O'Reilly column

To the editor: I keep wondering why the News-Miner continues to run an opinion column by Bill O’Reilly, especially opinions about women or women’s issues, such as the recent article that begins “Kamala Harris is a dangerous woman”... not a dangerous person, a dangerous candidate, a dangerous choice for VP, but a “dangerous woman.” Mr. O’Reilly is making it a gender issue on purpose, because he’s a misogynist. His recent column about abortion was similarly demeaning toward women. As a sexual predator, Mr. O’Reilly cannot write anything about women’s issues that doesn’t smack them back down to their “inferior” status. I’m insulted by his opinions and insulted that the News-Miner continues to run his column about women. Hasn’t Mr. O’Reilly lost all credibility to comment publicly about women? And isn’t it time the News-Miner stops running his columns?

I have been a longtime News-Miner customer, having delivered the paper in the early ‘70s as a 13-year-old and maintain a paper subscription to this day. I will continue to subscribe because I enjoy the local flavor of the paper but needed to voice my negative opinion about Mr. O’Reilly’s column.

