Dr. Al Gross for Senate

To the editor: I noticed a few days ago that the News-Miner printed a story about Dan Sullivan, our junior U.S. senator. Seeing his name reminded me that there is an alternative candidate for that office. Dr. Al Gross, a lifelong Alaskan, is also a candidate for the Senate seat. Dr. Gross is an unapologetic independent who favors bipartisanship over slavish party loyalty.
He comes to his bipartisan stance from family tradition. His father, a Democrat, served as attorney general for Gov. Jay Hammond, a Republican. Dr. Gross has made his living as a physician and as an independent fisherman in Southeast Alaska, giving him experience and credibility in professional and blue-collar spheres of work.
Since both candidates have advanced degrees, it would seem that they possess the intelligence required for the job.
Yet at present, Dan Sullivan supports a man who suggests that we should inject disinfectant to combat the coronavirus infection. Not so Dr. Gross!
Consideration of his credentials leads me to believe that Dr. Al Gross is a more suitable candidate for these times. He is a physician; Dan Sullivan a lawyer. Since this pandemic is going to be with us for a while, which of the two candidates seems better prepared to work on this problem? It is increasingly likely that the Senate may switch party majority this election cycle. It would be better to have a senator who is an independent and willing to work in a bipartisan manner so that the two houses of Congress could accomplish something meaningful.