Dr. Al Gross for Senate

To the editor: I’m writing to let you know why I’m supporting Dr. Al Gross for the U.S. Senate.
Early in the Trump administration there was a push for health care reform which was being hotly debated nationally. I was part of a group of local citizens concerned with health care, such as women protecting reproductive rights, people with disabilities, and those worried about preexisting conditions. We marched to the offices of our U.S. senators in Fairbanks. We first went to Sen. Dan Sullivan’s office, where it was quickly evident there was no interest in our questions and opinions. It seemed that he was more interested in a “higher” directive than those of his constituents. After about half an hour milling around the hallway, we left.
We next went to Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s office on Cushman Street. Her staff was just moving in that day, and boxes, files and pictures were stacked around the room. However, her assistant, Trina, invited us in and spent an hour or so listening to our concerns and noting them to be passed on to the senator. Even though Sen. Murkowski eventually did not vote the way we hoped, we appreciated the time we were given to voice our concerns.
I am encouraged to see that Sen. Sullivan’s opponent, Dr. Al Gross, appears to be much more interested in health care issues. I believe he will not only listen to Alaskans’ opinions, concerns and unique situations but also will act decisively on our behalf. I notice that in his campaign spots on TV he emphasizes his medical background and the research he’s done on health care reform and also being able to obtain prescriptions from Canada.
I am working on his campaign and encourage you to look at his background and conclude for yourself that, on this particular issue especially, he will be the best senator for our state.