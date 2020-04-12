Letter to the Editor

Doyon's strong position

To the editor: I am so pleased to read in the April 9 News-Miner about Doyon, Limited challenging the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority. I feel like a whisper amongst the cacophony of protest against AIDEA’s action. Doyon at least brings a big band bellow to the board room.

The March 27 AIDEA special board meeting was convened to deal with offering aid to Alaska small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Two days before the meeting, AIDEA announced it would discuss Resolution G20-11 that would move $35 million from the general revolving fund to a new Arctic Infrastructure Development Fund. This fund could be used for the design, fieldwork and permitting of the 211-mile Ambler Road this year. That is an unlikely forecast. The announcement brought pages and pages of protest letters, as well as many called-in two-minute testimonials from all persuasions of Alaskans.

Stand strong, Doyon. Alaska wildlands are treasured by many throughout the world. They will again be visited by adventurers from everywhere once we have conquered the current crisis. My whimpering will continue, but I doubt they are listening to me.

