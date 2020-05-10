Dotted 'I's

To the editor: Just for the fun of it, I counted the number of times the pronoun “I” appeared in the letter from the woman with the impeccable immune system (Tuesday, May 5, “My immune system”). I found 13, not counting the various “me,” “us,” “we” locutions that included the writer. The high number was very appropriate, since the author clearly did not care about the health of anyone else. That her splendid immune response might have squelched symptoms or kept an infection to a mild, not-obvious level is of no concern; she feels fine and as a healthy adult should be able to do whatever she pleases — at whatever cost to the bartender, the fellow partygoer, the waitress upon whom she sheds the viruses that perhaps have but slightly affected her. If the immune systems of such folks are not up to the task of defense, too bad.
Her letter is a very honest and open expression of the attitude the British called “I’m all right, Jack.” Once it was not common in Alaska, but maybe the times are changing.