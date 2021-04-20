You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

DOT and the Alaska windshield problem

  • Comments

To the editor: A cynical person might imagine that the Department of Transportation has an under the table agreement with the automotive glass shops. Alaska DOT steadfastly refuses to consider using anything other than sharp fractured stone on the roads in the winter. It is difficult to determine just how much this practice has cost Alaskans over the years but it must be in the millions of dollars.

In 43 years of driving in Alaska I have seldom had a windshield damaged on a gravel road. Most of the damage and expense that I have incurred has been on paved highways and has been directly due to Alaska DOT’s use of 1/4- to 1/2-inch fractured rock as a traction enhancement. I have had windshields starred and cracked and have had rocks penetrate the windshield and blow shattered glass on me. I am sure that many readers of this paper have had similar experiences.

Application of fractured rock may be of use for a brief time. What happens though is that the tires of vehicles very rapidly toss the fractured gravel off to the side or pile it on the centerline where it is of no use at all. Grit or sand will get embedded in any ice on the road and will stay in place. I have experimented with this myself. 1/4 minus material (sand) stays where it is placed, gravel does not. Sand sheds will keep such material dry and separate. Most places in northern climes discovered this nearly 100 years ago.

It is difficult enough to keep a vehicle in good order in our climate. The state of Alaska could make it less difficult and expensive by using traction material that is less damaging to our vehicles.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.