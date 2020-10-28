Don't vote twice

To the editor: I deposited my absentee ballot to the drop box outside the state building on 7th Avenue in Fairbanks.
While filling out my ballot, I read the Nov. 3, 2020 By-Mail Voting Instructions page that was enclosed with my absentee ballot. No. 8 on the list was: “Vote ONLY One Time,” followed by the following bulleted items:
1. Once you vote and return your by-mail ballot, either by-mail or if you drop it off, you cannot vote again in any other manner in this election.
2. If you intentionally vote again in this election, you will be committing a crime of voter misconduct in the first degree, which is a class C felony offense. (AS15.56.040)
In this newspaper on Sept. 12, 2020 a letter to the editor was written by William Hibler stating: “Moreover, Alaska, to my limited knowledge, is the only state that sensibly allows an Alaska citizen to vote both by absentee and in person with the in-person vote taking precedence.”
My question is: How did this misleading and completely erroneous information get published? It seems imperative that the editor clarify that Hibler’s letter contained inaccurate information that could ultimately have people unwittingly committing felonies.
Let me be perfectly clear: Vote once and only once. Vote, but do not try to vote by both mail-in ballot and in-person ballot. You could end up in jail.
I have had letters to the editor rejected for much less egregious inaccuracies. Hibler’s letter never should have been published. Keep your eye on the ball, editor in chief.