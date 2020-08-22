Don't vote for Joe

To the editor: Can somebody tell me why I am being encouraged to support and vote for a racist? I mean I suppose I can overlook one unintentional racist hang-up in an attempt to placate for peace at a rally, but this cat has catapulted himself into orbit. Did you see his interview? You know, the one where he asked a respected interviewer if he had a drug test or if he was a junkie. Man I know, truly it happened and you can’t “unsee” it. Watch it at politico.com joe-biden-reporter or at Inside Edition.
How about this rich event, Kamala Harris reinformed us of his stance on segregated schools and his opposition to court-ordered busing. Read that on Business Insider or watch the blistering event on YouTube. Really want a head-scratcher? “Obama is the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean.” Yep, that’s our Joe (CNN Politics Feb. 09, 2007). How many “gaffes” does it take to determine a pattern of racist bigotry?
Then I learned about Democrat Robert Byrd, some big kahuna tuna in the KKK, and Joe brags about his friendship with this king kleagle. I simply cannot hold my nose and vote for this guy, even if Joe is merely a puppet, some “Weekend at Bernie’s” candidate only to be tossed aside like some useful idiot. Frankly I do not understand the lack of outrage or the blind pass our media outlets are giving this character. I suppose there are families with a creepy uncle, but we don’t elect him to become the president of the United States.
I might not be able to persuade you, perhaps this future leader can: Kim Klacik. She’s worth a goggle (nypost.com 2020/08/18) and for you on the fence, she might help persuade you to see beyond the hypocritical hype. Don’t vote for President Donald Trump, cool, but don’t blindly follow the talking heads on Creepy Joe. Vote for Jo Jorgensen, she’s worth a google, she could be our first academic female president (NPR.ORG/2020/05/30/866059206/libertarians). She is from Clemson, so Nanook professors don’t hate.