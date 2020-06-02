Letter to the Editor

Don't spray pesticides

To the editor: Being home more because of the pandemic, I was very aware when the birds returned to Fairbanks. Not that I don’t enjoy our year-round residents, but it was especially exciting to see those feathered travelers arriving to spend the summer here. They bring bright colors and life to our awakening landscapes. They cheer us with their sounds, from lovely trills to deep honking. And they come from so far, inspiring us at a time when our travel is restricted.

The reason those birds come here is because of food. And most of them eat insects. I know that mosquito numbers are going up, but please do not spray pesticides on your property. Use bug-repellant on your body, burn mosquito coils on your deck, consider a netted outdoor area. Any of these will protect you for the short time that you are outdoors without killing huge numbers of insects. A friend’s deck was covered with dead insects last year when her neighbors sprayed. Beekeepers lose their bees. And, of course, the birds’ food is poisoned.

So enjoy our feathered summer visitors and help keep them safe. I think they’ll outnumber the human tourists this year.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.