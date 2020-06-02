Don't spray pesticides

To the editor: Being home more because of the pandemic, I was very aware when the birds returned to Fairbanks. Not that I don’t enjoy our year-round residents, but it was especially exciting to see those feathered travelers arriving to spend the summer here. They bring bright colors and life to our awakening landscapes. They cheer us with their sounds, from lovely trills to deep honking. And they come from so far, inspiring us at a time when our travel is restricted.
The reason those birds come here is because of food. And most of them eat insects. I know that mosquito numbers are going up, but please do not spray pesticides on your property. Use bug-repellant on your body, burn mosquito coils on your deck, consider a netted outdoor area. Any of these will protect you for the short time that you are outdoors without killing huge numbers of insects. A friend’s deck was covered with dead insects last year when her neighbors sprayed. Beekeepers lose their bees. And, of course, the birds’ food is poisoned.
So enjoy our feathered summer visitors and help keep them safe. I think they’ll outnumber the human tourists this year.