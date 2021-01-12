Don't reopen schools

To the editor: As vaccine distribution continues in slow motion and a new, more contagious variant of the virus makes its way across our country, the school board must reconsider its decision to reopen our schools. One or more people could die because of this decision. More will require hospitalization. Others will have complications that last indefinitely. As our hospital is pushed beyond its capacity to treat people, the fatality rate will rise. Folks needing treatment for other conditions will have to wait. To reopen now, with a vaccine available soon, is unconscionable.
I share the concerns of many regarding the effects of remote learning on our kids. I understand parents’ hardships trying to juggle jobs with our kids’ online learning. I am deeply sorry we’re having to endure this. But sending kids back for in person learning as the virus surges to unprecedented levels is not the answer. In the U.S., 315,000 new cases were identified Friday, and 50,000 to 100,000 Americans will die this month from COVID. We need to hang on. Teachers are getting better at online learning. Waiting a month will do less harm than opening prematurely.
The school board decreed anyone who doesn’t want to return can still do remote learning. But they provide no guidance. They just tell teachers, “Do both things at once.” They say, “Put students 6 feet apart,” while ignoring that lots of classrooms do not have the space for this. Teachers are given no choice whether they return to these unsafe conditions. Many have health conditions that put them at greater risk. Others have at-risk family at home. They’ll have to use their own sick leave to recover, if they recover. I don’t think the board members that voted to reopen have backgrounds in education or public health. I urge you to tell them we need to delay reopening until a much larger percentage of our community can get vaccinated. Send your comment to schoolboard@k12northstar.org.