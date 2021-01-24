Don't reopen schools

To the editor: The Fairbanks school board should not allow students to return to in-person classes with each other yet. Members of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education govern our public schools, and I admire the responsibility they are willing to bear. However, when they voted 4-3 for voluntary student in-person schooling, which began today, Jan. 20, I believe they underestimated the potential risk exposure and should reconsider. According to the News-Miner, the school district expected at least 3,543 as of last Friday. It will be interesting to see how many elementary students are counted this Friday, Jan. 22, especially at on-base and on-post schools at Eielson Air Force Base and Fort Wainwright. Total student enrollment in fiscal year 2018 was over 13,700 students.
A state medical committee, the Alaska Vaccine Allocation Advisory Committee, set the current level Phase 1b, Tier 1 for COVID-19 vaccinations for Alaskans 65 years of age and older. They may make vaccination appointments now.
Alaska Vaccination Phase 1b, Tier 2, which is not open yet, includes pre-K-12 grade teachers and other school district workers who are 50 years of age or older. Very few local teachers have had even the first of two vaccinations needed. Both are needed to prevent coronavirus.
Elementary and secondary teachers younger than 50 years of age are not in the category of soon-to-be-eligible for vaccination appointments. They won’t be able to get vaccinations for at least one to two months. Unless they are vaccinated, they may become a carrier of coronavirus to or from their own students.
The school board should wait until all North Star Borough teachers and staff have the opportunity to protect their students and themselves by vaccination. This is not the time to expose so many. Especially without explicitly providing uniform
prevention procedures to be followed in all our schools. A delay of 20 to 40 school days is not unreasonable if it prevents teachers from becoming unwitting carriers of COVID-19 to their students.
Please postpone the full reopening of schools until it is safe.