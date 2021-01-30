Don't open the schools

To the editor: I’m a long-time Fairbanksan. I graduated from West Valley in 1989 and my freshman year was at UAF.
After graduating from Oregon in ‘93, I moved to Valdez, and then my dad told me to get my teaching credential and make some money. I started at Houston Jr./Sr., and ended up teaching and coaching at Palmer and Colony high schools. In my 30s, I landed in Los Angeles where I taught and coached for a decade. Three years ago while working in education in Minneapolis, I luckily got a job at Lathrop. It’s been great, and I’m very happy to be here. However, I do think the Fairbanks North Star School District is managed very poorly.
This is not a good reason to risk the lives of staff and students. I would be devastated if one student died under my watch. This school district had all summer to figure out how to mitigate a safe return and nothing was done. Now after an election, we are rushing to figure out how to safely bring kids back in person. Parents and students are going to presume safety in this public school and despite the district survey’s results (which I don’t trust), more students will come back because truly, we all want to be back in-person. So by opening up fully in-person, students and staff might die.
Regardless of what we think of COVID-19, the facts are that some people just get a cold, other people flat out die. We can’t take this chance. I’m worried about the kids. We are all trying to do our part to get through this pandemic, and we need to be strong and play to the end of the game. If we can get through these last short quarters, we’ll have summer and the vaccine, and we can stay safe. I will have to quarantine and not visit my mother, who I have luckily been able to spend a lot of time with since I returned.
Alaska is not scheduled for more vaccines right now until mid-February. I am also worried about my immuno-comprimised teachers. There is a substitute and teacher shortage. Kids will be at school without teachers. Students will suffer more. School Board: Please keep the schools closed for the safety of our community. If one kid dies, one staff member ... it is not worth it. Yes, the district needs help in its inefficient autocratic bureaucracy, however, this is not a good reason to put our kids at risk.
I look forward to changes in the school district but opening up schools right now is not a good decision.