Letter to the Editor

Don't get suckered

To the editor: This letter is about being taken for a sucker. I think the majority of Alaskans will remember six years ago when the big three oil companies spent tens of millions of advertising dollars promising Alaskans that keeping Senate Bill 21 was going to mean jobs, jobs, jobs and more jobs! Three weeks after they very narrowly won the ballot measure, BP laid off 475 employees. Since then, the oil industry in Alaska has shed over 5,000 jobs.

Now Ballot Measure 1 tries to claw back some of the billions lost, and surprise, surprise, Big Oil has already spent well over $10 million on ads trying to sucker Alaskans again. But they have a little problem. Precisely because of the billions that originally went to the state but are now annually mandated by Senate Bill 21 to go to the oil giants the state of Alaska is broke. The ferry system, capital projects, the university, troopers, the PFD and state agencies across the board, all badly damaged. So now in lieu of the give away, Alaska citizens are facing the choice of what kind of taxes they will inevitably have to pay to make up the difference.

We got misled and suckered once, shame on them. If Alaskans get suckered again, shame on us.

Vote yes on Ballot Measure 1 for Alaska’s Fair Share.

