To the editor: It was a chilly, mid-October day when I arrived by train from Paris to Château-Thierry, France. I hired a taxi to take me up the hill to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial. This little cemetery is located adjacent to Belleau Wood.
The Battle of Belleau Wood was fought during four weeks in the month of June 1918. Take a Sunday morning sometime and read about it.
Up, behind the cemetery’s chapel, surrounded by French farm fields, is a portion of Belleau Wood that has been preserved. Shallow depressions in the ground, perhaps some of the fighting positions the Marines dug with their bayonets, still exist.
It was here that Marine Sgt. Maj. Dan Daly, a recipient of two Medals of Honor, prompted the men of the 73rd Machine Gun Company forward with the words: “Come on, you sons of bitches, do you want to live forever?” The Marines went forward.
On the day of my visit, rust-colored leaves covered the ground except for milky water in the low areas. During the weeks of battle, water in Belleau Wood was less than scarce. The Marines drank from fetid pools when it (rarely) happened to rain. Marines today, when visiting the battlefield, will scoop water from the ground to drink in honor of those who came before them.
Several books and at least four news agencies, including Fox News, confirms that on numerous occasions Trump has disparaged military service.
“I don’t get it, what’s in it for them?”
“Suckers.” “Losers.”
“My f------ generals are a bunch of p------.”
“You’re a bunch of dopes and babies.”
“You’re all losers.”
“I like people who weren’t captured.”
“Anyone who went was a sucker.” (Vietnam)
My uncle is a Marine who served two tours in Vietnam. You know what? He never asked, “What’s it in for me?” And I doubt Sgt. Maj. Dan Daly did either.