Don't convict Trump

To the editor: While it is probably technically Constitutional to convict former President Donald Trump, now out of office, of “ ... willfully inciting a riot ... “ that lead to the horrendous events of Jan. 6 it would be a major dark spot in U.S. history to do so. Were Trump still in office his insane rally on Jan. 6, where he ostensibly mistakenly perceived he was on Bob Dillon’s “Highway 61” rather than on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington DC, would certainly be grounds for impeachment and removal from office.
However, the obvious fact here is that he isn’t in office. And as Sen. Tom Cotton from Arkansas recently pointed out: “A lot of Americans are going to think it’s strange that the Senate is spending its time trying to convict and remove from office a man who left office a week ago.” Even Chief Justice Roberts has declined to chair the impeachment trial noting that Article II, Section 4 of the Constitution states: “The President, … shall be removed from office on impeachment for, … high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” It certainly doesn’t say “former President.”
And beliefs of Qanon fans to the contrary, Donald Trump is no longer the president.
Most sinister, though, is the fact that an impeachment trial of a president no longer in office has never been done before in the history of the Republic. This is important because the president together with the vice president are the only nationwide elected officials. The ringleaders of this attempted “coup,” Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, are only elected from either a state (New York) or a city (San Francisco). They both have been in power for over 25 years and currently have effectively no checks of any kind on their power.
They both claim, like Brutus and Cassius in Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar,” that they must politically hobble former President Trump to prevent him from becoming a tyrant. However, history shows that after Caesar (an elected president) was assassinated, imperial Rome with an emperor emerged.
If Schumer and Pelosi succeed in this ill-fated venture, many feel that our constitutional Republic is in serious trouble.