Don't blame Trump

To the editor: You don’t like what’s happening to America? Are you are sickened by the growing inequity and disparities between the rich and the rest of us, the weakened protection of our air, water and health, an administration that denies science and promotes crackpot conspiracy theories, normalization of lies, the ballooning national debt, the world-wide loss of American prestige and leadership, and so on?
Well, don’t blame Donald Trump. Sure, he’s divisive and deceitful, a con-man and tax cheat, a braggart, vindictive, narcissistic, crude, a climate denier, a serial, chronic liar and everything else you don’t want your kids to be.
But that’s what he’s always been, and that was all well-known well before the 2016 election. No, responsibility for our eroding national character belongs to those who put Trump and his associates (including Young and Sullivan) into power, those for whom Trump’s values are their values: Republicans.
Of course, they’ll say it isn’t so. After all, denial of reality has become central to the Republican platform.
True, Young and Sullivan aren’t as vocal as their exemplar. But by their votes and through their silence, they condone Trump, his values, morality and lack of integrity. But whether they’re as unprincipled as Trump, or just too cowardly to speak out against his outrages, Young and Sullivan don’t deserve to be Alaska’s representatives.