Don Young’s failure

To the editor: Don Young’s job for the last 47 years has been to oversee the executive branch. As a result, we have Jared Kushner in charge of the federal response to the pandemic and 160,00 dead Americans (at this point) while Congressman Young ponders which endangered animal head goes on the wall of his office.
Don Young’s other oversight job is as a board member of the NRA. This resulted in decades of the elite leaders spending member donations on expensive vacations, gifts and clothes for themselves instead of the charitable work their nonprofit charter claims they do.
Plain and simple, the NRA is a failure of the oversight of Don Young just as the executive branch response to the coronavirus and the deaths of 160,000 Americans is also a failure of his oversight.
It’s time to retire Young so we no longer have to pay him to “hunt” on exotic game farms. Alyse Galvin has the energy and the desire to represent Alaskans. A vote for Alyse is a vote for a better future for Alaska.
Randy Lewis
Fairbanks