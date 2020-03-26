Letter to the Editor

Don Young and the virus

To the editor: If stupid were a fatal disease, Don Young would have expired long ago. I’ve always said, when Don opens his mouth, the abyss beckons. True to form, he’s done it again.

After flying to Alaska from D.C. on Friday, Young urged Alaskans to “Go forth with our everyday activities.” He claimed the “dumb” relief bill was an effort to “solve a problem that’s been created primarily by hysteria.” Young thinks he is being clever by calling it the “beer virus.” It’s comforting that Don ain’t afraid of no beer virus. The problem is, he has absolutely no idea of what he’s talking about. His attitude and actions directly contradict the advice given by virtually every infectious disease expert in the world.

Slowing the pandemic’s exponential increase won’t make it go away but might give our as yet unprepared health system time to adapt. Lacking even facemasks and gowns for health care workers on the front lines is pathetic, not to mention the lack of adequate numbers of hospital beds and ventilators. The negligence of our “leadership” treating this crisis as a PR problem is unforgivable. It will result in many deaths that could have been avoided.

Words have consequences. Alaskans have every right to expect reality-based actions from their Congress critters. For a more complete account of Young’s comments, go to DermotCole.com. I would love to see the News-Miner give this the coverage it deserves.

I hope people inform themselves and compare what Young has said with whatever the coronavirus brings us between now and the election. I suspect you will be forced to conclude that Alyse Galvin, running as an independent, is a far better option.

