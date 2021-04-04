You have permission to edit this article.
Don’t forget about the insurance

To the editor: One important point has been left out of the discussion on the proposed statewide change to allow ATVs and snowmachines to legally travel on roads with speed limits of 45 mph or less.

Namely, the fact that insurance premiums will go up for every Alaskan to cover the increased property damage, medical costs and litigation that insurance companies will have to pay out as a result of this rule change.

Gov. Dunleavy claims to be a fiscal conservative but I sure have to wonder whose pocketbook he is looking out for on this one.

