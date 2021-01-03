Do you really need it?

To the editor: Congress has passed a bill, and the president has signed it into law, that among other things is sending Americans making less than $75,000 a year a check for $600 (smaller checks for people making even more).
Do you really need this money? Or are you doing just fine and will use it to shop on Amazon or put it into the bank? If you don’t need the money, please consider donating it to those who need a hand. The Food Bank, The Door, the Animal Shelter Fund, and many, many other worthy local concerns could really use your help. Even the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner! Pick your favorite cause or organization and send them a check. If you do intend to shop with this money, please spend it locally. Our local small businesses need our help, too.
I don’t, personally, believe that couples with a six-figure income should get a government handout, but it is what it is. If you are doing OK and don’t need this money to pay the rent, keep the lights and heat on and buy food for your children, please remember those who are struggling to afford the basic necessities of life. You can really help someone with your gift, and you will be starting your year off right.