Do the Three Ws

To the editor: I read with utter disbelief about a Fourth of July parade that was happening in an Alaska town of some size. The parade was billed as no requirement to wear masks, no social distancing needed, just the place for freedom-loving, liberty-living people to congregate in large numbers and celebrate. On the surface and in any other time it sounded like lots of fun. The parade was to include honoring the frontline workers, first responders, and medical heroes. Wow!

How can we safeguard and honor our frontline, essential and hospital workers if we make their job harder, more stressful, riskier, and even more lethal by claiming the right to shun the very protections they and all of us need? What good is it to say we are honoring them and then go out and engage in activities that are known to increase their risk and everyone else’s?

The very people to whom we owe so much will have to deal with the consequences of our decisions. For some, our decisions will cost their lives. We have seen this in so many other places. Do we have to wait until it happens here to wake up and take responsibility? As we learn more, we might have to do more, but for now a good plan is the Three Ws.

With rare exception, the Three Ws can be done by everyone.

W = Wear a mask

W = Watch your distance

W = Wash your hands

Let’s all truly honor those upon whom we depend so much.

Conservative wisdom has always held that “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” and “Better safe than sorry.” Come on Interior Alaska, we can do this!

Patrice Lee

Fairbanks

