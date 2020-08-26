Diversity training, yes

To the editor: I read with rapt interest Mike Quinn’s rant against against recommended diversity and equity training for FNSB School District staff in the Aug. 21 News-Miner, In his letter, Mr. Quinn takes careful aim at schools Superintendent Karen Gaborik and Board Chair Wendy Dominique as the perpetrators of this diversity atrocity. Also called out by name as equity profiteers were Rodney Gaskins and Mae Marsh, one of whom, or perhaps both, are branded by Mr. Quinn as “over-educated quack”(s).
Having met and interacted on multiple occasions with both Rodney Gaskins and Mae Marsh (I confess to having taken a “Healing Racism” course some years ago conducted by Mae and her then training partner Jesse Arrington), I cannot say whether Rodney, or Mae, or both suffer from over-education. It seems to me, however, that Mr. Quinn may be the victim of a particular form of under-education as he apparently dismisses the existence in American society of pervasive, embedded and systematic racism and believes that efforts to combat that are misguided, wasteful and even counterproductive.
I am gratified that Mike Quinn’s experience and that of his daughter with Randy Smith School and Hutchison High School have been as exemplary and bias-free as he reports, but that does not render bias and discrimination nonexistent, nor is every child’s school journey as idyllic and equitable as Ms. Quinn’s may have been. We must recognize that the ways in which many of us are brought up as children and the messaging we continue to receive as adults are fraught with bias (often unconscious) and stereotyping, even when outright racism is absent. We owe it to our kids, as well as to ourselves and our neighbors, to recognize the reality of structural racism and inequity and to act to combat that. Ongoing diversity training within our school system must become an integral part of that continuing effort.