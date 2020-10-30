Disregarding privacy

To the editor: How can someone lead if they don’t know our values? Alaskans highest values are chiseled into our state’s Constitution. Namely, Article I Section 22, which states, “(t)he right of the people to privacy is recognized and shall not be infringed.” This law protects our homes and lives from government intrusion (Alaska’s founders did not put this in the state Constitution by mistake or accident). Al Gross’ campaign agents consistently visit my home uninvited and call my house after I have repeatedly asked them to stop. I would find it hard to believe that any Alaskan would think random people calling/texting and visiting our homes would be anything other than a breach of our privacy. Clearly, if this was the government acting in the same way as Al Gross’ agents, it would be violating the law. The issue now becomes how should we treat campaigning politicians who violate our values?
Understand, an Alaska doctor has sent out his agents door to door during a week that hit 300 cases in this pandemic. His message is not worth the added risk to my family, period. Not good leadership!
We shouldn’t have respect or let alone any votes for any politician who either doesn’t understand this law and our values or wants to ignore this law for their own “perceived” benefit. How can we believe you will uphold the Constitution of the United States if your personal actions don’t even rise to the standards we hold the state of Alaska to?
Some people may say, I can take myself off these lists or put a no soliciting sign on my door. But that is not our values. Our values are a right to privacy. I shouldn’t have to undertake any action so as to opt out of other’s actions. Otherwise, the right to privacy means nothing.
To be absolutely clear, we as Alaskans want this practice to end on all sides! There is no way we can believe that at one moment a political candidate who personally violates our privacy is suddenly going to respect it immediately once they’ve won office. All we require of our political candidates is to listen, respect, and represent our clearly defined values.