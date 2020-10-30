You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor

Disregarding privacy

To the editor: How can someone lead if they don’t know our values? Alaskans highest values are chiseled into our state’s Constitution. Namely, Article I Section 22, which states, “(t)he right of the people to privacy is recognized and shall not be infringed.” This law protects our homes and lives from government intrusion (Alaska’s founders did not put this in the state Constitution by mistake or accident). Al Gross’ campaign agents consistently visit my home uninvited and call my house after I have repeatedly asked them to stop. I would find it hard to believe that any Alaskan would think random people calling/texting and visiting our homes would be anything other than a breach of our privacy. Clearly, if this was the government acting in the same way as Al Gross’ agents, it would be violating the law. The issue now becomes how should we treat campaigning politicians who violate our values?

Understand, an Alaska doctor has sent out his agents door to door during a week that hit 300 cases in this pandemic. His message is not worth the added risk to my family, period. Not good leadership!

We shouldn’t have respect or let alone any votes for any politician who either doesn’t understand this law and our values or wants to ignore this law for their own “perceived” benefit. How can we believe you will uphold the Constitution of the United States if your personal actions don’t even rise to the standards we hold the state of Alaska to?

Some people may say, I can take myself off these lists or put a no soliciting sign on my door. But that is not our values. Our values are a right to privacy. I shouldn’t have to undertake any action so as to opt out of other’s actions. Otherwise, the right to privacy means nothing.

To be absolutely clear, we as Alaskans want this practice to end on all sides! There is no way we can believe that at one moment a political candidate who personally violates our privacy is suddenly going to respect it immediately once they’ve won office. All we require of our political candidates is to listen, respect, and represent our clearly defined values.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.