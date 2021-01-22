Disappointed in NPR

To the editor: After spending several enjoyable years in Valdez, I moved to Fairbanks in 1978. I was delighted to discover the relative abundance of amenities Fairbanks offered. There was a variety of bars, restaurants and entertainment venues. There were five (yes, five) roads leading out of town and into explorable country. And there were several radio and TV stations. TV and radio in Valdez at the time were extremely limited and didn’t reach beyond the town proper.
For the first time in my life I had access to National Public Radio. I quickly became a fan of NPR and, soon thereafter, a consistent financial supporter.
I was dismayed recently to learn that NPR was refusing to air any coverage of the Hunter Biden laptop issue. I don’t care where one falls on the political spectrum, every American should want this matter investigated. It may well be that the younger Biden did nothing inappropriate in his dealings with foreign entities. If so, we should know that. Or, it may be that his dealings were corrupt and, worse still, facilitated by his father. If so we should know that. Either way, the American people should learn the truth and NPR should participate in that process.
Sadly, my financial support for NPR has come to an end.