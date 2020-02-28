Disappointed in Lisa

To the editor: Well, how did it work out for Lisa? She not only didn’t pull the trigger, she put her gun down. At least Mitt Romney had the courage of his convictions. John McCain must be turning over in his grave. When will you in the Senate realize that you don’t have a Republican in the White House, you have Donald Trump?
Didn’t take long after Lisa saved his bacon for him to put Alaska in its place, did it? Denali Commission cut in half. And that’s probably just a start.
Apparently because of our permanent fund, Lisa’s president feels our state should not get even minimal support from our federal government. Our entire congressional delegation made the state’s position clear on the Denali Commission. Trump doesn’t care. He feels Alaska is in his pocket, even, as he said, if he shoots someone on Fifth Avenue in broad daylight.
I cannot understand how Lisa, as a Republican woman, can continue to hold her nose and support someone who has cheated on every one of his multiple wives, enjoys porn stars, and feels he is entitled to walk up to a woman and grab her by her genitals. Nice Republican values.
After his campaign commitments and promises against it, he has now said Medicare, Medicaid, food programs, support for the poor, housing and others are on the block for cutting. However, tax cuts for the richest Americans should be made permanent! What? Even if those tax cuts were at least scaled back, all these programs could be fully funded.
But, of course, as always, it’s everything or nothing with this president. If you’re not for me, you’re against me. Like a spoiled child, he uses derogatory name-calling and petty revenge tactics to get his way.
I think a lot of Alaskans considered Lisa Murkowski to be our only voice of reason in Washington. I don’t know anymore. The truth is, Sullivan and Young should go. We can do something about that this year.
I expected more from Lisa.