Destructive protesters

To the editor: Racism is two-sided. It is a divisive, unfair and hurtful action in all cases. However, trying to destroy the past by hiding statesmen pictures, destroying or removing statues, plaques, etc. that were acceptable in the past is not the way to go. The current youths need to know what these men stood for and why it was wrong. If they are not taught these facts, they will not have the ability to see and stop such actions from repeating yet again. History has shown this fact over and over.
Coming from slavery is not shameful. Both people of color and white were bonded and/or forced into lives of this nature by others who had no empathy and a glorified vision of their own superiority. These are the persons of shame. Many of those traded had been upper society and respected citizens of their own country who had been enslaved/captured/accused due to war and political conflict. These are facts of life, not causes of shame.
Peaceful protests have now made their statements and need to advance to equally peaceful advancements that correct current wrongs. Destroying the property of the government (which is us) or of private business owners who did not cause their problems is illegal, immoral and just downright mean. Not an American image we wish to show the rest of the world. Participants in these mob scenes should be asking themselves why they did it and just who were they following. Are they really thieves and took this as an opportunity? Could they possibly have been following a foreign agent trying to destroy the basic ideals of our democracy? Whatever, they were definitely not good, helpful or useful citizens of these very wonderful United States of America and are welcome to move at any time.