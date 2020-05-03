Letter to the Editor

Denali Center rocks

To the editor: As I have watched the body bags being removed from nursing homes around our country, I have been shocked at what is happening to our mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers who needed help. Meanwhile, the staff at Denali Center provided the highest level of care and stopped the coronavirus in its tracks. Denali Center, built 25 years ago by this community, houses our most vulnerable adults. On a Friday, they detected their first coronavirus in a patient. The staff moved the patient to the hospital and began testing all 79 patients and the staff. It took three to four days for test results. By Saturday, the staff had telephoned every family to tell them about their loved one and what Denali Center was doing to control, isolate and stop the spread.

Nursing Director Tina Rein and Foundation Health Partners did not wait. They immediately isolated all patients and minimized contact with staff. The staff put into effect procedures to stop transmission by using protective gear and even more infection control. They were able to access a second supply of nurses and providers by the willingness of the hospital to share personnel.

All of those hours of planning, obtaining supplies and practice paid off. Instead of Fairbanks and Interior villages seeing their family members hauled out in body bags, the Denali Center stopped the coronavirus in its tracks. Such success does not get the headlines like the failure to plan and care and be able to respond we are seeing on the news. However, Denali Center’s staffing plan to protect patients and staff was a huge success. The hospitalized patient recovered. The infected staff and other patients were isolated and cared for. There were no fatalities.

We should be so very proud of the Denali Center and the Pioneers’ Home staff who are continuing to make Fairbanks the kind of place where we care for one another. A big shout out to all of the medical, kitchen, cleaning, laundry and administrative staff of Denali Center who did it so right. They demonstrated the Alaska traits of being prepared, taking a deep breath and doing the tough job of caring for one another.

