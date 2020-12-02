Democrats will change the country

To the editor: In response to William Hibler’s letter to the editor, “Bipartisan Government”: A reluctant Biden voter huh; that’s laughable.
He should be careful what he wishes for. He might have buyer’s remorse.
On Jan. 5, 2021, the runoff in Georgia will take place and will decide control of the Senate. We, well most of us, know that if the Democrats win, well, this country changes forever.
Chuck Schumer will get his way: Green New Deal, massive new taxes, abolishment of the filibuster, gun control and packing of the courts and the list goes on and on. That is a fact. Then it will be an America that we can all love and enjoy. It’s called tyranny.
Mr. Hibler should try to get out of his basement. He neglected to get out the whole story.