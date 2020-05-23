Democrats' social welfare state

To the editor: Spending the academic year 1984-85 in Hamburg before the fall of the Berlin wall gives one a certain perspective on the difficulties of living in a free democracy versus a comfortable albeit regressive socialist/communist society. When the wall came down, it was tough for the East Germans. In a free society, albeit with some socialism, you have to get a job to survive well and the stresses are high. Many pined for the good old days of an easier life but going nowhere and not free.
It is this relaxed socialistic lifestyle that Democrats like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are trying to convince us all to buy into. You will have your $2,000 a month or so to subsist on from the state and won’t have to deal with the high stress of trying to make a decent living in a free capitalistic society. It is of course a carefully crafted con. “Trump is a scalawag,” they say. Get rid of him and all will be hunky-dory. Except it won’t. While Trump’s brand of climate change-denying capitalism is too extreme for the U.S., so also is Sanders’ and AOC’s Green New Deal.
If you doubt the press’s capability to convince you black is white, just see PBS’s “Created Equal” documentary on Justice Clarence Thomas. He well understood racism and learned the hard way the hypocrisy of the Democratic progressives and the liberal press who have been successful in incorrectly portraying him as an Uncle Tom.
This liberal con is also playing out in the coronavirus epidemic. PBS’s David Brooks opined recently that we are losing the battle because citizens have insufficient discipline to maintain the Chinese lockdowns. However, in Alaska, Ohio and Pennsylvania, people know what’s what. You get a job and get food on the table. If not, start begging. Pundits like Brooks and Shields, I submit, lack the intestinal fortitude to face up to the demands of a democracy, which the U.S. is and China isn’t. Criticizing jobless citizens constitutionally protesting doesn’t cut it. Meanwhile, “progressive” Democrats liken Democratic voters to docile sheep. A reckoning is coming.