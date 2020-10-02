Democrats and the media

To the editor: This century every time a Republican is elected president, rather than conceding defeat, the national media and elected Democrats (who are really just two sides of the same coin) put forth a narrative that the election was stolen and the result is illegitimate. For example, when Bush defeated Gore by 437 votes in Florida, the leftists in that state continued recounting the votes for weeks, hoping somehow that Gore would pull ahead, until the U.S. Supreme Court made them stop. Afterward, the media/Democrats claimed that the Court “stole” the 2000 election for Bush.
On Jan. 5, 2017, President Obama, Vice President Biden, FBI Director Comey, CIA Director Brennan, and others conspired together in the Oval Office to spread a slanderous lie about President-elect Trump. Along with the leftist media (primarily the New York Times, Washington Post, and CNN), these officials repeated variations of this lie: “Trump is a traitor who colluded with Russia to tamper with the outcome of the 2016 election” 10,000 times, all while knowing full well they made it up. To my knowledge, none of these Obama officials or media sources has ever issued a retraction or apology for repeating the biggest lie of this century for 2.5 years straight. These sources should not be viewed as credible again until they do.
This Obamagate scandal is why I have no patience for people who single Trump out for “mistreating political opponents” or “lying.” Anyone who is truly concerned about mistreating others or truly thinks lying is wrong must be upset about the slanderous series of lies at the heart of Obamagate.
In this context, the Democrat/media claim that “Trump is trying to damage the USPS in order to tamper with the outcome of the 2020 election” is a movie trailer advertising their future narrative for claiming President Trump’s second term is illegitimate. Of course, should Biden win they will claim that his victory was legitimate, just like they did for Obama.