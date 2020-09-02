You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Democracy vs. republic

To the editor: Recently the writer of a letter to the editor observed that many Americans fail to understand the difference between a democracy and a republic. My understanding is that when our country was starting out, American colonists commonly used both words without making much distinction between them, as many Americans still do today. There is in fact a difference, but that letter did not explain the difference. I am neither an historian nor a political scientist, but I’ll try.

In a pure democracy, the people vote directly and the majority rules. In a republic, the people vote for representatives (senators, House members, governors, president) who make the laws according to a set of rules; in America those rules are found in our Constitution. Therefore, in a pure democracy there is no protection for the rights of minorities. Our Constitution sets limits on what our elected representatives can do, so minorities are protected, at least somewhat.

Founding Father James Madison said this: “It (the difference between a democracy and a republic) is that in a democracy, the people meet and exercise the government in person: in a republic, they assemble and administer it by their representatives and agents. A democracy, consequently, must be confined to a small spot. A republic may be extended over a large region.”

Alaskans, like citizens in 25 other states and Washington D.C., also vote directly on ballot initiatives and/or veto referenda. A veto referendum is a measure that asks voters to approve or reject a measure passed by their state Legislature. I guess we are a mixture; part pure democracy, mostly representative democracy (a republic).

