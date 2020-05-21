DeLong for GVEA District 2

To the editor: Vote for District 2 incumbent, Tom DeLong, to retain the position of chair of the GVEA board of directors. I have known Tom for nearly 40 years. Tom is trustworthy, transparent and thorough. Tom is a very successful small business owner. Tom is in a position to help guide our electric co-op into the future. Tom has a keen understanding of the business aspects of providing the lowest cost possible energy to consumers. He is also well versed in all the technical aspects of generating energy.
As chairman of the board of directors he exhibits clarity of purpose and respect to all member-owners who come to the monthly meetings to address the board with concerns about the cost of electricity or other matters before the board. Tom has earned our vote, having been in service to our community for 15 years on the GVEA board of directors.
Please join me in voting for Tom DeLong. Vote now.