DeLong for GVEA District 2

To the editor: I’m glad to see a number of good candidates running for the GVEA board of directors. In our District 2, Tom DeLong is one such candidate. I have known Tom for 20 years, initially through our work on the GVEA Green Power Advisory Committee. He is very conscientious and willing to learn and listen to others. He has been extensively involved with Railbelt unification, a carbon reduction plan, and is chair of the Solar Committee. He now chairs the GVEA board. I give him a lot of credit for his 15 years of hard work on behalf of the GVEA members and hope he serves again.
I’m a believer in the need to gradually transition to green energy while realizing that we can’t do it without relying mainly on fossil fuels for a period of time, especially in Interior Alaska. I appreciate that Tom is keenly aware of this reality and the need for energy surety especially during our winters. He and Alison Carter, a candidate for District 3, spoke briefly at a Monday ZOOM meeting that 20 to 30 of us attend regularly. It was good to hear their concerns and knowledge of the issues.