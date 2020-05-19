DeLong, Carter for GVEA

To the editor: It just makes sense to support Tom DeLong and Alison Carter for the GVEA board of directors. Both are clearly more informed and dedicated than their opponent, and have shown that commitment by their deep levels of involvement in GVEA’s governance. Moreover, both are more independent and representative of our cooperative’s members. That’s why I support them. I’m voting for Tom and fully endorse Alison and urge you to do the same.
